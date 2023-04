New Suit - Product Liability

General Motors and OnStar LLC were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Gladden & Ingram and Elliot & Ritch on behalf of beneficiaries of Andrew Greer, who died in a motor vehicle collision due to an allegedly defective vehicle safety system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00026, Greer v. General Motors, LLC et al.

Automotive

April 11, 2023, 7:45 PM

Angela Greer

Gladden & Ingram, PLLC

General Motors, LLC

Onstar, LLC

ABC Corporations 1-10

John and Jane Does 1-10

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product