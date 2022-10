New Suit - Product Liability

Electronics manufacturer Future Motion was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective electric skateboard, was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Brandon Greer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00810, Greer v. Future Motion Inc.

Tennessee

October 12, 2022, 7:44 PM