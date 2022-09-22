New Suit - Employment

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was sued Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case, for allegedly failing to provide an employee with necessary hearing protection, was brought by Farris Riley & Pitt and Steel & Moss on behalf of Christopher Greer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01233, Greer v. CSX Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 22, 2022, 3:56 PM