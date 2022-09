Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Meagher & Geer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against New York Blood Center Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of Brian J. Greenwood, who contends that he was discriminated against for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 0:22-cv-02238, Greenwood v. New York Blood Center, Inc.

Health Care

