New Suit

American National Insurance, Empire Oil & Gas and other defendants were hit with an insurance lawsuit Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Kramon & Graham and Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC on behalf of Greenwich Insurance Co., seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Greenwich in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00009, Greenwich Insurance Company v. Empire Oil & Gas, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 7:12 PM