Greenwich Agrees to $5 Million Settlement in Wrongful Death ...

Attorneys at Silver Golub & Teitell secured a $5 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit, which alleged that Bartlomiej Palosz died by suicide his sophomore year of high school due to constant bullying in the Greenwich public school system. The lawsuit alleged the town of Greenwich and the Greenwich Board of Education did not protect Palosz from being bullied, and did not follow the town's mandatory bullying policy. This policy required staff to make an oral and written report to a school administrator, who would then investigate the claims of bullying.

Connecticut

February 28, 2023, 3:15 PM