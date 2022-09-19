Who Got The Work

Daniel T. Plunkett and Lucas Schenk of McGlinchey Stafford have stepped in as defense counsel to USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, for damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 5 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Daniel Bruce Greenwald and Karen Greenwald. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:22-cv-02519, Greenwald et al. v. USAA General Indemnity Co.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 9:40 AM