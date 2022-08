New Suit - Trade Secrets

Blank Rome filed a trade secret lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of jewelry company Greenville Ventures. The suit accuses former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing jewelry business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03214, Greenville Ventures LLC v. Jannuzzio et al.

Pennsylvania

August 12, 2022, 2:33 PM