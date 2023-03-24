New Suit - Patent

Data storage device company Western Digital and a subsidiary were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court. The court case, brought by Farnan LLP and McKool Smith on behalf of semiconductor company Greenthread LLC, pursues claims that Western Digital sells products that use the plaintiff’s patented technology for modifying semiconductors’ electrical properties to improve performance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, Greenthread, LLC v. Western Digital Corporation et al.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Greenthread, LLC

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims