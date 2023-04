New Suit - Patent

McKool Smith filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court against Osram Gmbh and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of Greenthread LLC, which asserts six patents related to semiconductor device components. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00179, Greenthread, LLC v. Osram Gmbh et al.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Greenthread, LLC

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

ams Sensors USA Inc.

AMS-Osram AG

Osram Gmbh

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims