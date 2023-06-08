On Semiconductor, a supplier of silicon services for energy efficient electronic products, has retained attorneys Mark Speegle of Baker Botts and John G. Day of Ashby & Geddes to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 24 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and McKool Smith on behalf of Greenthread LLC, asserts two patents related to semiconductor devices with graded dopant regions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00443, Greenthread, LLC v. On Semiconductor Corporation et al.
