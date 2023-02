New Suit - ERISA

Nationwide was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by Saxe Doernberger & Vita on behalf of Sheila Greenstein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00189, Greenstein v. Nationwide Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 2:55 PM