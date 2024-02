News From Law.com

Following an explosive 2022, Fort Lauderdale-based Greenspoon Marder's revenue gains were more tame in 2023 as headcount saw a slight bump and profits slid. In 2022 the firm reported a revenue hike of over 16%, hitting its highest peak ever after years of slow growth. Last year, the firm hit an even higher peak, but saw revenue growth slow significantly, which co-managing director and founding partner Gerry Greenspoon attributes to a slower economy.

February 28, 2024, 9:04 AM

