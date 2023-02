News From Law.com

Fort Lauderdale-based Greenspoon Marder reported its highest ever revenue numbers last year after they took a hit in 2020. Back in 2019, Greenspoon Marder reported record revenues at the time of over $160 million. In 2020 that number dropped down to under $140 million after key practices such as hospitality came to a halt because of the pandemic. But it crept back up in 2021 and then beat its pre-pandemic numbers with a record $175 million in 2022.

February 22, 2023