News From Law.com

Greenspoon Marder hired longtime international transactions lawyer Jon Lyman after spending over three years helping Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman build out its Miami office. Lyman's initial career started at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he helped with cross-border work there for almost 24 years. During his time there, he worked out of the New York office, while helping build the firm's London and Houston offices.

May 09, 2023, 2:19 PM

nature of claim: /