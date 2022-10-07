Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and the Jalice Law Firm on behalf of Greenspoint Condominium Association Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-03767, Greenspoint Condominium Association Inc. v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 6:47 PM