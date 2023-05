New Suit - Personal Injury

Old Dominion Freight Line and Willie McKinley Glenn Jr. were sued Thursday in South Carolina District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Elrod Pope Law Firm on behalf of Helen Giles Greenoe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01882, Greenoe v. Glenn et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 06, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Helen Giles Greenoe

Plaintiffs

Elrod Pope Law Firm

defendants

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Willie McKinley Glenn, Jr.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision