New Suit - State Statute; Cannabis
Hinckley Allen and Sullivan & Worcester filed a lawsuit Monday in Rhode Island District Court challenging a provision of the state's Cannabis Act on behalf of Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center. The suit, which targets state officials and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, contends that the provision unconstitutionally mandates that cannabis retailers enter into labor peace agreements as a prerequisite for state licensure. The case is 1:23-cv-00282, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center, Inc. v. Matthew Santacroce, in his official capacity as Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation et al.
Government
July 10, 2023, 3:33 PM
Plaintiffs
- Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center, Inc.
defendants
- Erica Ferrelli, in her official capacity as Chief of the Office of Cannabis Regulation within the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation
- Kimberly Ahern, in her official capacity as Chair of the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission
- Local 328 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union
- Matthew Santacroce, in his official capacity as Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation
- Olayiwola Oduyingbo, in his official capacity as Commissioner on the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission
- Robert Jacquard, in his official capacity as Commissioner on the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission
nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute