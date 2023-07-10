New Suit - State Statute; Cannabis

Hinckley Allen and Sullivan & Worcester filed a lawsuit Monday in Rhode Island District Court challenging a provision of the state's Cannabis Act on behalf of Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center. The suit, which targets state officials and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, contends that the provision unconstitutionally mandates that cannabis retailers enter into labor peace agreements as a prerequisite for state licensure. The case is 1:23-cv-00282, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center, Inc. v. Matthew Santacroce, in his official capacity as Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation et al.

Government

July 10, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

defendants

Erica Ferrelli, in her official capacity as Chief of the Office of Cannabis Regulation within the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation

Kimberly Ahern, in her official capacity as Chair of the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission

Local 328 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union

Matthew Santacroce, in his official capacity as Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation

Olayiwola Oduyingbo, in his official capacity as Commissioner on the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission

Robert Jacquard, in his official capacity as Commissioner on the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute