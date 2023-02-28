Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partner Jonathan Shapiro has entered an appearance for Caribou Biosciences Inc. and certain executives in a pending securities class action related to the company's development of cell therapies for the treatment of certain forms of cancer. The case, filed Feb. 10 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants overstated the clinical and commercial viability of Caribou's CB-010, a therapy intended to curtail tumor activity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-00609, Greenhalgh v. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 28, 2023, 6:42 AM