New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Caribou Biosciences and certain executives in connection with the company's development of cell therapies for the treatment of certain forms of cancer. The complaint contends that the defendants overstated the clinical and commercial viability of Caribou's CB-010, a therapy intended to curtail tumor activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00609, Greenhalgh v. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 10, 2023, 6:33 PM