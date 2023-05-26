New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of food service and kitchen products designer and manufacturer Greenfield World Trade Inc., doing business as the Legacy Companies. The suit accuses Discount Bandit LLC of displaying the Legacy marks and products on its website without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02329, Greenfield World Trade, Inc. v. Discount Bandit, LLC.

May 26, 2023, 4:06 AM

