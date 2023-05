Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Harris & Harris to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Stein Saks. The case is 1:23-cv-03877, Greenfeld v. Harris & Harris, Ltd.

Business Services

May 24, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Nusen Greenfeld

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Harris & Harris, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws