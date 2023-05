New Suit

Dollar General and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Byron Darius Greene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00288, Greene v. Noxubee County, Mississippi et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Byron Darius Greene

defendants

Dollar General Corporation

Mayor Velma Jenkins

Noxubee County, Mississippi

Officer John Doe Number One

The City of Brooksville, Mississippi

The Town of Shuqualak, Mississippi

Unknown Dollar General Employee (Scott)

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation