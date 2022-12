Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against H&K Group Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed by Goodley McCarthy LLC on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees who performed publicly-funded construction work for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05183, Greene v. H&K Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

December 28, 2022, 2:08 PM