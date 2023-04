New Suit

Wells Fargo and other defendants were sued Monday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00453, Greene v. Grimes et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Greene, Jr.

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank

Allan K Grimes

Lila D Grimes

Pearl A Greene

State of Connecticut

State of North Carolina

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct