New Suit - Employment

Utilities company Entergy was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Ratliff & Waide on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated for unlawful cannabis use. The plaintiff contends that he used lawfully-prescribed THC derivatives to treat an eye pressure problem and that he was actually terminated in retaliation for refusing to falsify safety reports for the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00016, Greene v. Entergy Operations Inc.

Energy

March 08, 2023, 9:01 PM