Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of John Stilwell on Friday removed a lawsuit against Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Daniel Stark PC on behalf of Carlos Raymone Greene. The case is 1:23-cv-00835, Greene v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Raymone Greene

defendants

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Law Office Of John Stilwell, PLLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision