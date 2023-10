News From Law.com

Greenburg Traurig recently hosted a transformative day at the firm's 2023 Women's Business Forum, the first in more than 10 years, uniting attorneys and clients to tackle pivotal challenges confronting women in the workplace, while also fostering mentorship through workshops with nonprofit organization Girls Inc. of Greater Miami.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 04, 2023, 5:26 PM

nature of claim: /