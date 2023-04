Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travelers Personal Insurance Co. to Arizona District Court. The suit, which pertains to property insurance claims, was filed by Dieker Copple PLC on behalf of Michael Greenberg. The case is 2:23-cv-00590, Greenberg v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 08, 2023, 11:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Greenberg

Plaintiffs

Deiker Voightmann Donovan PLLC

defendants

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract