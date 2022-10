New Suit

AIG was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder on behalf of the estate of Peter Greenberg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01293, Greenberg v. AIG Property Casualty Co.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 1:36 PM