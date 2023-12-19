Greenberg Traurigs Ted Blum, Author of Calculated Risks, Ref...

News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig attorney and now author Ted Blum has some strong feelings on the recent Israeli-Palestine attacks stemming from his Jewish grandparents' history of fleeing persecution in Europe, documented in his new book "Calculated Risks." The book, which started from mere document gathering for his own purposes, may illuminate more about practicing law than one might think, according to Blum, whose practice focuses on business law and mergers and acquisitions.

