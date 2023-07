News From Law.com

Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett, who helped launch Greenberg Traurig's Houston office in 2005 and was a senior vice president of the firm and a member of the global executive committee, has joined King & Spalding in Houston as a partner in the trial and disputes practice group. Lovett, a trial lawyer who has tried more than 50 lawsuits with more than $100 billion at stake over a 30-year career, made the move on Monday.

July 10, 2023, 8:00 AM

