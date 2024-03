News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig boasted another year of revenue gains and compensation growth last year, even though it might seem like a slowdown from the prior year. The Am Law 100 firm reported a 6% revenue boost, surpassing $2.3 billion in 2023. Although the revenue bump came in more mild than it was in 2022, profits and income were higher last year than the previous year.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 29, 2024, 3:39 PM

nature of claim: /