Greenberg Traurig's Miami office announced it is welcoming back one of its former attorneys after spending three years as head of Bilzin Sumberg's resilience and sustainability team. John Chibbaro is rejoining as a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's real estate practice with a focus on working with the land use and environmental group. With licensure in Florida and California, Chibbaro has advised clients in major developments within both states and beyond.

April 19, 2023, 3:50 PM

