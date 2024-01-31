Greenberg Traurig Picks Up Former Ballard Spahr Fintech Co-L...

News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig is adding a shareholder to its financial regulatory and compliance practice, the group's second lateral gain this month. Lisa Lanham is joining Greenberg Traurig from Ballard Spahr's own consumer financial services practice, where she served as co-lead of the team's fintech and payment solutions team. She primarily focuses on state licensing work and was credited with helping Ballard Spahr develop an app for clients in the space.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2024, 11:26 AM

