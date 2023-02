News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig is expanding its litigation practice in Miami with a new shareholder who previously helped lead Pennsylvania-based Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's class action practice. Before arriving at Greenberg Traurig, A. Sheila Oretsky already had experience representing clients like Twitter and winning disputes like one that got her client a nearly $1 million refund for his downtown Miami condo.

Legal Services

February 23, 2023, 11:41 AM