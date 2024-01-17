Greenberg Traurig Hires Former U.S. Attorney in LA, Marking ...

News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles office is expanding its litigation and white collar defense practice with a former U.S. attorney hailing from California-based boutique Ellis George. Thomas O'Brien is joining the practices as partner after over a decade of experience, first on the prosecutor's side and then litigating for clients in white collar cases. During his most recent tenure, he defended retired U.S. Navy admiral Bruce Loveless, who faced charges related to a $35 million fraud against the Navy. The charges were eventually dropped.

