Greenberg Traurig Hires Faegre Drinker Energy, Infrastructur...

News From Law.com

With energy and infrastructure a hot practice, Greenberg Traurig continues to expand its energy team by hiring Regina Pearson, who was a co-chair of the infrastructure team at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and a former in-house lawyer, as a shareholder in AustinPearson joined the firm on Oct. 9 in the energy and natural resources practice at the Am Law 100 firms. She had practiced as counsel at Faegre Drinker since early 2020, and was assigned to the Chicago office, but had worked remotely in Austin since 2021.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /