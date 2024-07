News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig is expending its corporate group in New York with two new shareholders. Patrick Kassen is joining from Link Logistics, a Blackstone-operated real estate portfolio company, where he served as general counsel. Meanwhile, Matthew Bromberg is joining from Exchange Traded Managers Group, an investment company, where he also served as general counsel.

Investment Firms

July 11, 2024, 6:20 PM