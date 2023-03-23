Greenberg Traurig Gains Gibbons White-Collar Leader | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Lobbying firm Gibbons lost a leader in its government affairs practice to the New Jersey office of global Am Law 50 firm Greenberg Traurig. New shareholder Kevin Walsh said he wants to use the larger firm's resources to represent business clients in disputes that extend beyond the boundaries of the state. While he doesn't want to lose the insight he's gained from representing clients in Trenton, Walsh, who started at Greenberg on Tuesday, said state capitol lobbying and representation before New Jersey's regulatory bodies "won't be the focus for the next 15 to 20 years."

Legal Services

March 23, 2023, 6:32 PM

nature of claim: /