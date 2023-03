News From Law.com

Following years of growth, Greenberg Traurig reported another major climb in revenue and headcount while profits stayed more stagnant. The Am Law 100 firm reported over $2.1 billion in revenue, an increase of over 8% compared to last year. Meanwhile, its headcount grew by over 200 lawyers, a surge of over 9%. Profits per partner came in at a lower growth rate, but still went up by over 1%.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 01, 2023, 4:03 PM