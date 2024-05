News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig, National Jewish Advocacy Center, Schoen Law Firm, and Holtzman Vogel have filed a lawsuit on behalf of victims of the Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist attack, accusing AJP Educational Foundation, also, known, as the American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice (NSJP) in Palestine of serving as Hamas's propaganda division in the United States.

Virginia

May 02, 2024, 6:46 PM

