Greenberg Traurig's health care practice is welcoming a new team of three lawyers hailing from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. While Erin Eiselein and Anna-Liisa Mullis are joining aboard as shareholders after over six years at Brownstein Hyatt, Ishra Solieman is joining as counsel. The team is joining and expanding the firm's health care and FDA practice out of Denver and Phoenix.

Arizona

December 01, 2023, 5:49 PM

