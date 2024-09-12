Greenberg Traurig Doubles San Diego Office Footprint, Adds 3...

News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig hired three partner-level attorneys in its private wealth division as it doubled the size of its office footprint in San Diego. The firm is taking over office space previously occupied by Withersworldwide at 12830 El Camino Real, Suite 350, in the One Paseo area east of Del Mar, adjacent to La Jolla. Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Brian Duffy told The Recorder that his firm will occupy the former Withers space after the firm's lease expired, but specified this deal was not a merger or acquisition.

California

September 12, 2024, 12:07 PM