Greenberg Traurig expanded its restructuring and bankruptcy team in Houston by hiring Paul Hastings partner James Grogan, while Dentons added Reed Smith securities and M&A partner William Davis in Houston. Grogan joined Greenberg Traurig as a restructuring and bankruptcy shareholder on June 17, while Davis moved to Dentons as a partner in the corporate, tax and private client practice, as Big Law firms continue to hire aggressively in Texas.

June 24, 2024, 2:14 PM

