A Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City-based litigation team has won a ruling on behalf of Uber in a case that allows the ride-hailing company to operate in the state of Quintana Roo, home to the Caribbean resort town of CancĂșn and may pave the way for Uber to potentially unlock other still-untapped markets in Mexico where taxi unions are very close to state governments.

January 17, 2023, 2:08 PM