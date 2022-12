News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig brought on Brian Lower, a former general counsel to Holiday Inn Club Vacations who will work in the firm's hospitality practice advising timeshare industry clients, the firm said Wednesday. Lower, who will work in Orlando as of counsel, is joining the firm at a time when there's growing opportunity and business in the timeshare industry, with travel opening up after the pandemic.

December 28, 2022, 5:04 PM