News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig expanded its public finance team in Texas by hiring a group of five lawyers from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in Houston, led by partner and office leader Adrian Patterson. Patterson joined Greenberg Traurig's Houston office on Tuesday as a shareholder in the public finance and infrastructure practice, along with of counsel Robert Collie and James Hernandez, and associates Noe Hinojosa III and Donna McIntosh.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 24, 2023, 11:16 AM