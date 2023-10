News From Law.com International

Greenberg Traurig has said that its lawyers in Tel Aviv are safe and working at home, as lawyers have reacted to the violence taking place in Israel and Palestine. The firm has one of the largest offices of any international law firm in the country, with 19 lawyers in Tel Aviv, which is one of several areas that has been targeted by the militant group Hamas in recent days,

Middle East / Africa

October 09, 2023, 10:41 AM

