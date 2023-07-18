New Suit - Employment

Walgreens was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Clayton M. Connors on behalf of a former shift lead who was allegedly terminated after receiving a scam call at work. According to the complaint, the termination was a pretext for disability-based discrimination against the plaintiff, who had recently injured her knee at work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-19374, Green v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 18, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Alisha D. Green

Law Offices Of Clayton M Connors

defendants

Walgreen, Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination