Walgreens was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Clayton M. Connors on behalf of a former shift lead who was allegedly terminated after receiving a scam call at work. According to the complaint, the termination was a pretext for disability-based discrimination against the plaintiff, who had recently injured her knee at work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-19374, Green v. Walgreen Co.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 18, 2023, 6:10 PM